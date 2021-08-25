The Clark County Health Department (CCHD) is reporting the first West Nile virus (WNV) positive mosquito sample has been collected for the year.
CCHD was notified on Tuesday by Indiana Department of Health, one of its mosquito sample collections tested positive for WNV. The mosquito sample was collected in Jeffersonville on July 26. It is not unusual to collect WNV positive mosquitoes this time of year.
There have been no WNV human disease cases reported in Clark County or the State of Indiana this season, but this is a reminder of the importance of preventing mosquito breeding sites and avoiding mosquito bites.
Most people (eight out of 10) infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people with this type of WNV disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. About one in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).
You can reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites. When possible, avoid being outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. The occurrence of WNV is more prevalent in the late summer and early fall months which is also when people are likely to be enjoying the outdoors.
