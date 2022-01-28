CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Health Department is looking into a complaint over a COVID testing site in Jeffersonville.
Just like other health concerns, such as those with housing, restaurants or septic systems, officials said they're taking it seriously.
"The site and the operator itself seems to be of no concern," said Health Department Administrator Doug Bentfield. "There's just some questions about the lab (processing tests), and we want to make sure we look into it."
Apex Emergentology runs the site, located along Spring Street in Jeffersonville. It was not operational Friday afternoon.
The Health Department posted on Facebook earlier this week about the test site. The post said it is slated to do PCR cheek swab tests with a 24-to-48-hour turnaround time for test results.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the concern was about the timeliness of test results.
"If our site gets filled up, the first thing we get asked is where people can go and a reasonable explanation of turnaround time," he said.
Yazel said the health department isn't affiliated with these pop-up locations, but wants to be able to serve people in the area who have questions.
According to Apex Emergentology's website on Friday, Texas Diagnostic Laboratories INC. is taking care of lab results.
The independent laboratory was in the news a few weeks ago, with Houston, Texas TV station KPRC-2 reporting delays in testing at a location in Kentucky.
The website said due to higher volume, the test results can take up to five to seven days to come back.
Bentfield said the company was also running the COVID testing site at Community Action Southern Indiana, also in Jeffersonville. The health department posted on Friday morning, asking if people got test results from that site back.
"It's these pop-up places that make people a little nervous," Bentfield said. "People are swabbing your cheek and nose all of a sudden show up and are there. It's something we want to make sure we are looking into."
The company's website shows it previously ran sites in nearby Prospect, Kentucky. However those services have been suspended until further notice, citing staffing and supply shortages.
The Clark County Health Department got 300 Rapid COVID tests in this week, but Bentfield said most appointments for rapid tests filled up as soon as the shipment was announced.
Apex Emergentology owner Dr. Aaron Dehaven said there's been issues with the lab as COVID cases explode nationwide.
He said a group contacted him about running the sites as cases surged with the Delta variant. The laboratory is in Houston, Texas and went from processing about 7,500 tests a day in October to more than 25,000 tests at the height of the Omicron variant.
Around Christmas, a number of lab workers were out after contracting the virus. This caused test results to take up to 10 days to come back. After the tests are given, the company overnights them to the lab in Texas to determine if they're positive.
"The last few days we've been getting back to the 36-hour turnaround time," he said, adding there's no guarantee on that timing. Testing sites in nearby Prospect, Kentucky are also up and running again.
He said the testing site in Jeffersonville is legitimate and he understands the concerns of people who are frustrated with the lab. A new lab will soon be used to process test results.
"My experience with the lab has not been the best," he said. "I have the same frustrations as some people getting tested do, it's hard to get ahold of them."
