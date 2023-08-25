CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Health Department continues to offer free tuberculosis testing for patients notified of potential exposure at Clark Memorial Health.
A recent case led the Jeffersonville hospital to notify about 500 patients who potentially were exposed. On Tuesday, Clark Memorial Health confirmed to the News and Tribune that the hospital conducted contact tracing after an employee tested positive for TB.
Earlier this month, the Clark County Health Department coordinated with the Indiana Department of Health to present TB testing at the Clark County Fairgrounds. About 60 patients were tested at the fairgrounds.
The Clark County Health Department is offering testing at its office at 1201 Wall St. in Jeffersonville. Those notified by the hospital of potential TB exposure are eligible for the free testing.
Appointments are encouraged for the testing, which is available Monday through Thursday during the department's normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Clark County Health Department Administrator Doug Bentfield confirmed that of the patients tested at recent screenings, two tested positive for latent TB.
However, he emphasizes that "nobody is infectious at this point," and it is not clear whether the two patients' positive TB tests were related to the recent hospital exposure.
"We need to make sure that we reiterate that there is latent TB, which is a non-infectious state, and you're now just a carrier of the bacteria," Bentfield said. "And then there is active TB — that's where you're infectious, and that's where we really have to get things under control and get you on medication."
The Clark County Health Department posted on Facebook this week that it is "working closely with Clark Memorial Health" after the exposure, and all "believed to have been potentially exposed have been notified by various methods."
