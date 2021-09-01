CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Health Department has issued a public alert after being notified of 12 overdoses in a roughly 24-hour period.
The alert, issued Tuesday morning on the department's Facebook page, states that the notifications have come from local and state monitoring systems.
It urges people who are trained in the administration of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drugs, to "please ensure your kit is readily available," it reads. Community members can get free Narcan training at the Clark County Health Department, along with a one-dose kit. The program takes about 15 minutes and teaches how to spot the signs of overdose and how to administer the life-saving Narcan.
Narcan is also available in the five recently-installed community aid stations at these locations:
• Sheraton Riverside — 700 Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville
• Hawthorne Suites — 703 North Shore Drive, Jeffersonville
• Fairfield Inn — 3000 Gottbrath Parkway, Jeffersonville
• Ramada Inn — 360 Triangle Drive, Sellersburg
• Charlestown Arts and Enrichment Center — 999 Water Street, Charlestown
It is also provided at a 24/7 via a NaloxBox on the outside of the Sellersburg Fire Station at 426 Utica St.
For more information on Narcan training from the Clark County Health Department, call 812-282-7521.
This story will be updated.
