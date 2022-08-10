JEFFERSONVILLE — Personal Counseling Services recently named Dr. Eric Yazel as the 2022 Diane Fischer First Responder/Healthcare Samaritan Award winner. This award recognizes a courageous healthcare leader or first responder who makes great sacrifices to help others; this is the first year for this award.
“Dr. Yazel is a change agent who supports the community through his civic involvement,” said Doug Drake, president and CEO of Personal Counseling Services. “We are proud to recognize Dr. Yazel for his efforts on behalf of our patients and our community – specifically during the pandemic.”
Yazel serves as an assistant professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Louisville as well as an Attending Physician at Clark Memorial Emergency Department. Yazel also serves as the Clark County health officer, chief medical officer for LifeSpring Health Systems, chief tactical physician for the Jeffersonville Police Department, and EMS medical director for the State of Indiana. He also serves on Personal Counseling Services’ Ambassador Board.
“At Clark Memorial Health, we are committed to fulfilling our mission of making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our team members on and off the job,” said Martin Padgett, CEO of Clark Memorial Health. “Dr. Yazel goes above and beyond each day to ensure that every person he encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
The 14th Annual Norman Melhiser Samaritan Awards Gala takes place Aug. 18 at Huber's Winery Plantation Hall.
