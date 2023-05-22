CLARK COUNTY — Recent Clark County Addiction Treatment and Support Program graduate Eric Sansbury has encouraging advice for people who are looking to get clean.
“It’s worth it and you’re worth it,” he said.
Sansbury graduated last week from the rigorous program that is part of the county’s problem-solving courts.
He spent 15 months on the program that helped turn his life around after getting involved with drugs. For him it’s better to get help for those problems instead of spend time behind bars.
“(They offer) people that can help you better than people on the street, a counselor that will sit and talk to you,” he said. “Took me a lot of time to open up to trust and open up and they helped me out.”
He, along with fellow participant David “Adam” Stapleton, was honored with his certificate of completion in front of other people still in the program.
“You have to want it, getting in the program, in my situation, it was either do the program or go to prison,” he said. “It gives you a better chance, nobody wants to be locked up. The program gave me that encouragement.”
That encouragement is part of why participants still going through the program were invited to the graduation.
Program Coordinator and Probation Officer Josh Seybold said it’s not an easy feat to complete what’s required of people involved in the Clark County Addiction Treatment and Support Program.
“So in early recovery a lot of people feel it’s not possible and it can seem impossible, because it’s so hard for an individual to maintain recovery for a very short time,” Seybold said, adding that seeing peers complete the program gives people involved motivation.
Veterans Court of Southern Indiana, another problem-solving court that aims to help veterans who are involved with the justice system, also held a graduation last week.
There are currently 22 people taking part in the problem-solving court that was started in 2019. Clark County Magistrate William Dawkins oversees the program.
People who take part in the program are subject to random drug testing, substance abuse treatment and they have to take part in a program that addresses substance use as well.
“For that person who is skeptical, in this program we are oftentimes addressing the specific need that people have in their lives they treat with substance abuse,” Seybold said, adding that substance use often stems from other underlying needs not being met. “...This could be years upon years of using substances and other things in life, that can be very self-destructive behaviors in order to cope with life. We all do that.”
