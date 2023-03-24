Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.