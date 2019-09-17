INDIANAPOLIS — A Clark County judge who has been suspended since he was criminally charged in June has requested reinstatement to the bench.
Andrew Adams and two others were indicted by grand juries June 28 on multiple charges including felony battery for a physical fight that led to the shooting of Adams and another Clark County judge May 1 in Indianapolis.
The same day charges were filed, the Indiana Supreme Court issued an order suspending Adams pending the results of the felony case. On Sept. 9, he pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor for battery and was sentenced to one year, all suspended with no probation.
Adams' motion Tuesday requests that since the felony charge that led to his suspension has been dismissed, that he be allowed to return to the courtroom.
It's possible that even if Adams is reinstatement, he could face further sanctions by the Indiana Supreme Court Office of Judicial Qualifications. That office confirmed last week that there is an ongoing investigation into the May 1 incident. However, the results won't be public unless disciplinary action is taken against the judge.
The two others charged, Alfredo Vazquez and Brandon Kaiser, have jury trials set for Nov. 18 in Marion Superior Court. Vazquez is charged with two level 6 felonies for battery, two class A and two class B misdemeanors for battery and a class B misdemeanor for disorderly conduct. Adams originally faced the same charges before the plea.
Kaiser faces four level 3 felonies for aggravated battery, two level 5 and two level 6 felonies for battery and six misdemeanors.
