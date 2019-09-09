INDIANAPOLIS — One of two Clark County judges who was shot in Indianapolis in May has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for battery prior to the shooting.
Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Andrew Adams entered the plea Monday afternoon in Marion County Superior Court for a class A misdemeanor for battery with bodily injury. Five other charges — two level 6 felonies for battery and three other misdemeanors — were dropped, according to to the plea agreement.
Adams and two others — Alfredo Vazquez and Brain Kaiser— were indicted in the case June 28, nearly two months after the shooting occurred.
On May 1, Indianapolis police responded to a White Castle parking lot at 55 W. South St., where they found Adams and Clark County Circuit Court No. 2 Judge Brad Jacobs with gunshot wounds. They were transported to local hospitals and underwent multiple surgeries.
Two suspects, Alfredo Vazquez and Brandon Kaiser, were arrested May 5 for the shooting but later released, when Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said more investigation was needed to determine whether they would be charged formally.
On June 28, grand jury indictments were filed on Adams, Kaiser and Vazquez. They documents state that he hit Vazquez and kicked Kaiser during a fight that had ensued in the parking lot and ultimately led to the shooting of the two judges. No motive has been listed for the argument or fight.
That same day, the Indiana Supreme Court Office of Judicial Qualifications issued an order suspending Adams with pay until further notice; a representative of that office confirmed Monday afternoon that the order was still in effect. Adams declined comment and his attorney did not return a call by press time.
Kaiser, who faces 14 charges including four level 3 felonies for aggravated battery, has a jury trial set for Sept 23 at 9 a.m. in Marion County Superior Court. Vazquez, charged with two level 6 felonies for battery causing bodily injury and five misdemeanors, has a trial scheduled for Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.
Adams was sentenced Monday to one year in jail, all of which was suspended with no probation. Vazquez has been offered the same plea agreement, according to a news release from the Mario County prosecutor's office.
Judge Jacobs, who did not face charges in the case, returned to the bench last month following his recovery from gunshot wounds. Senior Judge Steven Fleece remains as the Pro Tempore judge for Adams in Circuit Court. No. 1, since his temporary appointment there in May.
