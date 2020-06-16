JEFFERSONVILLE — A Clark County judge has ruled that sufficient preparations are in place for a July 7 murder trial and that it does not need to be continued based on restrictions related to COVID-19.
Leevi Emery, 35, is set to go to trial July 7 for the death of 29-year-old Stevie Cornett, who was found dead inside a crawlspace in a home on East Chestnut Street in August 2018. If that date remains, it would be the first jury trial in Clark County since restrictions for COVID-19 were put in place in March.
At a hearing June 8, the court advised the parties of its proposed way to run the trial while adhering to health and safety guidelines and mandates still in place to safeguard against the virus. This included holding jury selection at a larger facility outside of the courthouse to allow prospective jurors to be distanced, using the courtroom as the jury room (which would prevent the public from being in that area) and live-streaming the jury selection and court proceedings.
Emery's attorneys have said doing things this way would be unfair and unsafe, and on Friday, filed an objection to the terms. The 10-page document states that it would be violating the defendant's rights to hold a trial restricting the public and that the jury may not be reflective of the community as a whole if some populations more at risk for COVID-19 are underrepresented.
The objection also brought into question how wearing masks could impact the trial. While it would be safer, it could also be a barrier in communication between attorneys, witnesses and jurors, they said.
"I think the court has done an admirable job at trying to find a way to do this trial," lead defense attorney Mickey Weber said Tuesday morning before the decision was handed down by the judge. "I just don't know if it can work."
If Emery himself wears a mask, the attorneys worry that the jury would be unfairly biased against him by not being able to see his whole face and expressions, leading to a choice between "...forcing Leevi Emery to either risk his health by not wearing a mask or wear a mask and risk being considered 'criminal looking' because of the mask.'"
"Emery is on trial for the most serious crime and his counsel should not be having to make such 'lose-lose choices," according to the objection.
A response was filed just after 1 p.m. Tuesday by Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael. That plan includes that jury selection, court proceedings (including those outside the presence of the jury during the trial) will be broadcast live through Zoom and the Indiana Supreme Court's website. A room will also be made available for members of the public and press who wish to watch the live feed at the courthouse, the ruling states.
"While the court understands the nature of this case is the most serious type of criminal matter, that does not preclude a jury trial at this time," according to the ruling. "The court acknowledges the pandemic and the directives from health officials, and the county has taken numerous steps to ensure a safe environment for jury trials."
It also states that the trial is acceptable under directives from multiple state branches of government. Legal services were listed as "essential" in Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive stay-at-home order March 23. And while the Indiana Supreme Court has limited court activity over the past three months, jury trials are allowed to resume starting July 1.
Weber had said early in the day that the defense team would be prepared for a July trial no matter what the judge ultimately decided. The ruling provided more clarity on what is expected, he said.
"I think that it gave some more specific information about how the court intends to make sure the public has access to ... the trial," Weber said Tuesday afternoon. "It's good and helpful."
Jury selection is expected to take place at the Marshall Center at Jeffersonville High School and last two days. Roughly 200 jurors in total will be called in batches of 35.
