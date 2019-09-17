JEFFERSONVILLE — Two Clark County judges are stepping out of the courtroom and into the classroom this week, as part of a statewide initiative to educate high school students surrounding Constitution Day today.
Clark County Circuit court No. 2 Judge Brad Jacobs spoke to students in a U.S. senior government class at Jeffersonville High School Monday, and Clark County Circuit Court No. 3 Judge Joseph Weber is visiting Charlestown High School today.
In his talk, Jacobs highlighted some key parts of the country's most important document, giving them practical knowledge on how laws affect them. He also ran through what it takes to become a lawyer and judge, and what it is like.
"It's always fun to hear from the kids to know what they're thinking," he said.
Breaking it down into something that students could relate to, Jacobs asked the students if they knew what their options were if they were pulled over for speeding and an officer asked to search their car, or their purse.
"The Constitution gives us rights and it's extremely important," he said. "If you get pulled over and the officer says 'Can I search your trunk?' You are absolutely free to say no."
However without giving direct advice on which way to go, he also let students know that if they do refuse, it could mean the officers have more questions, that they could try to get a drug-sniffing K9 out to inspect around the trunk.
The students also had questions for Jacobs on recidivism; handling all the felony drug cases in the county, he does see repeat offenders in his court.
This is one thing that surprised 17-year-old Emily Pritchard — she said she learned a lot from the visit.
"I thought that was really surprising how many people he talked about came back" she said. "I thought they would have either gone to prison or would have been released."
Doug Wacker, teacher of the class Jacobs visited Monday, said it's important for the judges to speak with students, to help them understand some aspects of how the law works.
"I think it's good that Judge Jacobs comes in and puts a face with being a judge and that there's a common interaction, that they're normal people," he said. "And he does a really good job of that."
Weber, who's going to Charlestown today, said the students usually have a lot of questions during these talks.
"It's kind of interesting to watch what young people's perception is of what the Constitution is or is not," Weber said. "I think sometimes they're surprised that the Constitution is as short as it is, given how much of the national discussion is centered around it."
He said he enjoys the opportunity to get out and talk with kids, that it's an important interaction from both sides.
"I think its good when the elected officials have some interaction with the public, especially with young people, and give them an opportunity to ask questions and [have] direct contact, especially with the judiciary."
