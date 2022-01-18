CLARK COUNTY — COVID-19 is hitting the underserved communities of Clark County the hardest, but they aren't the only people feeling the impact.
County leaders spoke to the Jeffersonville Rotary Club on Tuesday about how the pandemic is affecting the mental and physical health of Southern Indiana residents.
LifeSpring Health Systems President and CEO Beth Keeney said the impact of the virus on patients has been dramatic.
LifeSpring provides mental health and primary care services in the region. Each appointment averages $15 and the price of treatment is income-based.
"Most of our patients are medically underserved and don't have easy access to health care," she said. "We serve a lot of populations of color (as well as) a very high behavioral health and addictive population."
People in these groups tend to have higher rates of diabetes, substance and hypertension, all issues that create a higher mortality rate when people contract COVID. Keeney said the vaccination rates in those populations are lower, too.
"We are fighting two battles, one to get (people) vaccinated and access to care," she said. "And two, to help with misinformation surrounding COVID."
Disruptions in addiction treatment, caused by the pandemic, has lead to fatal drug overdoses in Southern Indiana. Lifespring has been able to move services to telehealth, which has been beneficial for some patients. Urgent Care has been opened to in-person patients since March 2020.
Health care workers are also feeling the brunt of the pandemic, and Keeney said it is leading to a traumatized workforce with an increase in requests for time off and people leaving the field altogether.
Other guests, including Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, spoke to the Rotary Club. He said health care workers are tired and dealing with high levels of burnout and fatigue.
"(They're) going home every day, having to bag (their) their clothes up and afraid you'll get your family sick," he said, adding that often after a long shift, workers will be called back into work.
Despite rising COVID rates, believed to be from the Omicron variant, Yazel said there is less severe disease in general now. COVID infections are increasing, but hospitalizations aren't going at the same pace.
Clark County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Scottie Maples said the pandemic changed how the department does business.
Maples said doing some court proceedings online has helped with operations and that the department was hoping that would be a possibility even before COVID. Overall, he said, he's happy with how the area has come together.
"I'm proud of our community," Maples said. "We put politics aside and we got to work during this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.