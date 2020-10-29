JEFFERSONVILLE — A Clark County magistrate declined to raise to $100,000 cash only for Wildlife in Need founder Tim Stark when he appeared for an initial hearing Thursday.
Stark is charged with a level 6 felony for intimidation to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor for battery after investigators say he battered an Indiana deputy attorney general during a March inspection of his Charlestown property. That inspection was part of a civil suit brought by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill in February in a Marion County court.
A criminal warrant was issued for Stark in the Clark County case Sept. 29, roughly two weeks after a civil warrant was issued out of Marion County for contempt of court.
During the initial hearing, which comes one day after Stark was extradited to Clark County after being arrested in New York Oct. 8 on the two Indiana warrants, Deputy Prosecutor Kala Means requested the high bond based on the state's belief that Stark is both a flight risk and danger to the community.
She said Stark fled from capture on the warrants and that this points to him being "extremely likely to flee again," she said during the hearing, which was conducted via Zoom. She also said that there are videos featuring Stark threatening violence with grenades or firearms, which makes him "an extreme danger to the community."
Defense attorney David Mosley argued against the high bond, saying that he'd known Stark his whole life and "He's not the monster that the prosecutor is presenting here," Mosley said, adding that "He is not a danger to anyone...to put a $100,000 bond on Mr. Stark frankly is ridiculous.
"Why are we here? I think it's show biz."
Mosley also let Magistrate Jeffrey Branstetter know he would likely present a case for self-defense by Stark in the case with the deputy attorney general, saying that the state employee had poked Stark first in the confrontation. Video evidence of the encounter exists, as a film crew was at the property shooting for the Netflix documentary "Tiger King" that day.
"I think Mr. Stark was himself battered," Mosley said.
Branstetter declined to raise the bond, keeping it at the $5,000 cash only he had been been booked in on. The magistrate said that while he didn't have evidence to believe Stark to be a danger to the community, he saw him as a potential flight risk, based on his evasion of the the warrants.
If Stark posts the $5,000 bond, he will still remain in custody until he can be transported to Marion County for a Nov. 4 hearing on contempt of court.
A pretrial conference in the Clark County case is set for Nov. 19 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 3.
