CHARLESTOWN – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrest of a Charlestown man for theft of construction materials.
Fredi Hernan Palomino Riquelme, 35, was charged for allegedly stealing construction materials from a new home building site. He was charged with felony theft, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor trespassing.
“The Clark County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to serving and protecting the citizens of Clark County and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served,” the CCSO stated in a news release.
