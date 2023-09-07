CLARK COUNTY — A tip from authorities in the Czech Republic led to the arrest of a Clark County man for possession of child pornography and voyeurism.
In August 2023, investigators in the Czech Republic contacted the FBI about an online account believed to originate in the United States that had transmitted suspected child pornography to an account within the Czech Republic. The FBI, in turn, contacted detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in Sellersburg, who began an in-depth investigation.
Investigators requested a search warrant based on information gathered during the investigation. As a result, on Thursday, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a Crone Road address in Memphis, Indiana. FBI Special Agents from the Indianapolis field office assisted troopers in the search.
As a result of the investigation and search, an arrest warrant was issued for 77-year-old Bohuslav Burianek of Memphis, Indiana.
Bohuslav Burianek is currently charged with four counts of Possession of Child Pornography, each a Level 5 Felony, and two counts of Voyeurism, each a level 6 Felony.
Troopers arrested Burianek at his residence and took him to the Clark County Jail without further incident.
The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to sexually exploit or entice children, and the Indiana State Police oversees the task force.
The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website. To report a crime with your child as a victim involving the Internet or other electronic means, please contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.
