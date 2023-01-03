SOUTHERN INDIANA – After a two-year hiatus, the King Holiday Committee will be honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day with multiple events including a memorial service, scholarship breakfast and an awards ceremony.
The breakfast will be held on Jan. 14 at The Renaissance Academy, 806 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. It will start at 9 a.m. and will feature Kelly Ryan, interim chancellor for Indiana University Southeast, as a guest speaker.
Scholarships will be given out to students in Clark County.
“We give scholarships to anyone who makes applications,” said Janice Leavell, chairwoman of the King Holiday Committee. “The scholarships (applications) are judged by Indiana University.”
On the same day, they will be giving out the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom and Justice Award. The award is to recognize and affirm people who have made a significant contribution in the areas of race relations, justice and human rights.
There will be two awards given out, one for adults and the other for youth (ages 12-20).
On MLK Day, Jan. 16, the committee will be holding a motorcade in honor of King that will lead to a memorial service. The service will be at First Trinity Baptist Church, 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville, and will be held by Rev. Michael Moore.
COVID caused the two-year hiatus for the Clark County event. The last MLK event the committee put together was in 2020.
“A lot of the people who support us are older,” Leavell said. “We didn’t want to take a chance on them getting sick.”
To buy a ticket to the breakfast contact Renee Baines, treasurer for the committee, at myrarbaines@aol.com or call (502) 649-1771. The price for an individual ticket is $20. To buy seats for a whole table, prices vary.
“We look forward to being back involved with the community,” Leavell said. “Even though we were not able to fund raise, we’re able to still give scholarships because of the generosity of the community.”
There will also be a concert and formal reception at the Griffin Recreation Center in New Albany from 2-3:30 p.m. A performance by Jason Clayborn and his choir will start the ceremony.
