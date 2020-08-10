INDIANA — A Clark County woman convicted sentenced to 120 years in 1986 to the drowning deaths of two of her children has filed a motion to partially reduce and suspend her prison time.
Latine Marie Gordon Davidson, 55, was convicted of two counts of murder during a jury trial and sentenced to 60 years for each by then Clark County Superior Court Judge Clementine B. Barthold. Davidson completed the first sentence in July 2011 and is eight years into the second sentence, court records show.
According to a motion filed July 28 in Clark County, Davidson requests to partially reduce this sentence by 20 years, based on rehabilitation efforts recommended by Judge Barthold that Davidson said she has undergone in the 35 years already served.
At the time of sentencing, Barthold said that "rehabilitation can't totally be discounted," and recommended she seek corrective rehabilitative treatment while in prison, seek healthy relationships and attempt to change her character.
Davidson's motion for sentence reduction states that she has "used her time while committed to the Indiana Department of Correction to achieve the...recommendation," and that "Her individual successes are more than just certificate of completion. It is transformation 0f character and behaviors that have been lead by her willingness to face her wrong doings. The remorse she carries daily and her behavioral modifications have also made way for sought rehabilitative measures in education, vocational, therapeutic and life social skills."
According to court records listed on law.justia.com, police were called the morning of July 23, 1983, to a report of a possible infant drowning. Davidson's 14-month-old daughter, Shaccara, was transported to the hospital but unable to be revived. The defendant told investigators her daughter had been having convulsions in the night and she had put her in the path to relieve her fever, had heated a bottle in the kitchen and returned to find the child unresponsive.
That October, Davidson gave birth to son Rodrigues Sanchez Escabar Felicciones, who was pronounced dead in January 1985 after an apparent drowning in the bathtub.
In both cases, investigators found no trauma on the body and reported that a child of that age (each approximately 14 months old) would be able to keep their head above water in a bath unless there was other injury that prevented then from doing so.
Investigators also found that in both cases, Davidson had a life insurance policy on the children. In December of the year her daughter died, she collected $5,000; it was also discovered that Shacarra's death had occurred just a month after Davidson was denied welfare benefits.
Davidson is one of seven people charged with the death penalty in Clark County since 1977, according to the Clark County prosecutor's website. However the death penalty was not ultimately imposed in her sentencing. She appealed the conviction in 1990, in part on the basis that she was tried for both counts during one trial although charged were not brought in the death of Shacarra until the death of a second child. The conviction was upheld.
She is currently housed at Rockville Correctional Facility in Adams Township. Online records show her earliest possible release date of July 1, 2041. If the sentence modification is granted, that could mean Davidson is released next year.
The new petition has been filed in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1. A hearing has not yet been set on the matter.
