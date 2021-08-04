SOUTHERN INDIANA — Many Floyd County students will be required to wear masks indoors beginning Friday.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris issued the order Wednesday, and it will be in effect for all students, whether in public or private schools, who are in kindergarten through the sixth grade.
“Masks will also be required for all grades at indoor, high-density events where social distancing may not be practical,” Harris said in the executive order. “Masks are not required for outdoor sports or play. The duration of this order is 31 days, and may be broadened or extended based on community and school incidence as well as other factors.”
Harris cites the spread of the Delta variant as a driving force for the new mandate.
“Five out of six new cases are Delta variant,” he said. “The viral load of the Delta variant is 1,000 times that of the initial COVID-19 type. The Delta variant spread caused the Centers for Disease Control to cancel its original no mask policy for vaccinated students at school.”
He added that the grade level was chosen based on vaccination eligibility.
“Since they are currently too young to vaccinate, an aggressive masking program is our current best option to keep students under 12 in the schoolhouse,” Harris said in the order.
“Now is the time to get the COVID-19 immunization.”
Cases are returning to levels not seen since vaccines became readily available.
More than 90 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Southern Indiana on Wednesday, and Clark County was upgraded to an orange code on the state’s map.
Clark County recorded 59 new cases Wednesday – the highest single-day count since Jan. 31. The county was designated as orange on the state’s COVID-19 map. Orange is the second-highest status, as the designations are based on seven-day positivity rates and weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Clark County’s unique positivity rate — meaning those who hadn’t been tested previously — climbed to 26.4%.
There were 33 new cases reported in Floyd County on Wednesday. The county’s unique positivity rate was 18%.
Neither county reported a death Wednesday. Statewide, there were 1,774 new cases and 14 deaths.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the orange designation wasn’t a surprise due to the spread of the Delta variant.
“Delta is here in full force,” he said. “Essentially, Indiana has transitioned to the point where almost every single case is the Delta variant.”
Spikes in cases have tended to follow four-to-six-week trends, and that means Southern Indiana will likely see numbers continue to rise, Yazel said.
The Clark County Health Department issued recommendations last week in line with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The department urged for masks to be worn inside schools and businesses, but as of Wednesday, Clarksville Community School Corp. was the only public school system in Clark County to mandate such policies.
Yazel said the health department has remained in contact with school systems about active cases, as there have already been students forced to go home for quarantine due to exposures.
“Our goal is to keep kids in school, so that’s one reason we really encourage mask-wearing in schools because that will decrease the amount of kids who will have to be quarantined,” he said.
Indiana University announced Wednesday it will require students to wear masks indoors at all of its campuses, which includes Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, beginning Thursday.
“This is a time-limited recommendation; we will continue to monitor local conditions and will make changes to individual campuses based on local data,” said a statement posted on the university’s website.
Other local and regional businesses and organizations have also made their own decisions on vaccination requirements and masking.
Baptist Health, which operates Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, confirmed earlier this week it will require all of its staff to be vaccinated.
As has been the case since the beginning of the pandemic, Yazel said the future of the virus is unpredictable. Additional variants are likely, but what is certain is that vaccinations have proven to be effective, Yazel said.
He said he was unaware of any major health issues caused by vaccinations in Clark County. While there have been breakthrough cases of vaccinated people testing positive for COVID, Yazel said the inoculated are far less likely to experience severe health problems.
He added that the number of breakthrough cases are an “extremely small percentage” of overall positivity.
“Now is the time to get vaccinated,” Yazel said. “Delta is infectious enough, that if you’re not vaccinated, you’re probably going to get it sooner or later.”
