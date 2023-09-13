JEFFERSONVILLE – The inspiring story of Jeffersonville hometown hero Admiral Jonas Howard Ingram will be the subject for the Clark County Museum's "Second Thursday" local history program at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
Ingram, whose image is among the honorees on Jeffersonville's "Home of Champions" wall, came from a prominent local family. He went on to become a star athlete at the U.S. Naval Academy, football coach at Annapolis in the Knute Rockne era, winner of the Medal of Honor, and personal aide to the Admiral in charge of U.S. Battleships supporting Britain in WWI.
Between the wars he rose in rank commanding ships and squadrons at sea and in administrative positions ashore. In WWII he first successfully commanded U.S. and Brazilian Navy forces in the South Atlantic. In 1944 he succeeded fellow Hoosier R.E. Ingersoll as Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet and defeated a last desperate U-boat offensive against the U.S. East Coast. On October 29, 1945, he was honored by his hometown with one of the greatest parades in Clark County history and a testimonial banquet that filled the Jeffersonville Field House.
The program will be presented by retired judge and local history fan Steve Fleece, at the Museum 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville. Refreshments will be served. No admission fee required but contributions for museum maintenance are welcomed.
