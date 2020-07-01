In April, the Clark County Museum received $100,000. from a local family who wish to be anonymous.
The family asked that their donation be a matching grant so the museum must fundraise to rehabilitate and save this historic 1825 building,
According to an assessment by Indiana Landmarks, the foundation is crumbling, windows must be replaced with historically correct ones, both house and summer kitchen roofs are failing, chimneys must be rebuilt, tuck pointing and painting exterior must be done. The interior needs everything — plumbing, wiring, sheet rock, floors, etc. The estimated cost is $250,000.
The museum has been approved for a $32,500. Indiana Heritage Support Grant from the Indiana Historical Society as a partial match to the $100,000 grant. That makes the new total $132,500. The amount needed to match is now $67,500.
Donations of any amount can be sent to: Clark County Museum, Inc., 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Donations are tax deductible.
The Clark County Museum also has received the Hale Brothers Collection of Native American artifacts from the Hale farm at the Falls of the Ohio.
The Hales lived there from 1905 to 1997, when the last brother died. Many of the artifacts in the collection were turned up by a succession of the Hales’ mules (all named Jack) as they plowed the lowlands along Mill Creek.
A total of 35 boxes of arrowheads, bone needles, stone knives, drills, cooking balls, corn grinders, net weights, and fish hooks were received. It is the largest collection of implements from the falls region. The museum will need to build a large cabinet to display the collection in the Phase I gallery
The museum also accepted a World War II Eisenhower Jacket, an Army short overcoat, a wedding dress from 1954, a mechanical doll shadow box and much more. Many thanks to Marilyn Bowman, a Hale descendant, for her gift.
Fall Vegetable Garden Webinar
Do you have questions about the vegetables to grow in the fall garden, fall vegetable growing requirements, pest control and fertilization?
If so, you should plan to join the Planning Your Fall Vegetable Garden Webinar presented by Richard Beckort, Purdue Extension Ag. & Natural Resources Educator in Jackson County on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Beckort will also be available to answer your fall vegetable gardening questions. To join the webinar and/or to receive the webinar recording, pre-registration is required by Monday, July 27, 2020 at https://bit.ly/PlanningFallVegetableGardening.
For questions about the webinar, contact Purdue Extension – Jackson Co. at rbeckort@purdue.edu or 812-358-6101, Purdue Extension – Lawrence Co. at odavis@purdue.edu or 812-275-4623, or Purdue Extension – Washington County at dhowellw@purdue.edu or 812-883-4601.
Agriculture and Natural Resources Webinar
Southeast Indiana Agriculture and Natural Resources Webinar series will be July 8, July 15, July 22, July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12. All webinars start at 5 p.m. EST through Zoom (virtual classroom using computer or phone.)
Purdue Extension Agriculture and Natural Resource Educators from eight different Southeast Indiana counties will share their expertise and answer your questions live on a number of topics. The dates, topics and speakers are as below:
• July 8 – Local Food and Farmers Markets trends presented by John L. Hawley
• July 15 – Tree Management and Woody Ornamentals presented by Richard Beckort
• July 22 – Reap What You Sow: A Practical Guide To Successful Gardening presented by Simon Kafari, Tom Springstum and Robert Waller
• July 29 – Farm Fiances and Succession Planning presented by Kyle Weaver
• Aug. 5 – Fall Lawn Care Tips presented by Jeff Hermesch
• Aug. 12 – Pond Management presented by Dave Osborne and Aquatic Control
Although registration is not required to participate, it is recommended to help with planning.
Registration: https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5vWHNFtb6vRhkI5
Meeting link: https://purdueextension.zoom.us/j/9509974458#success
Dean’s List Recognition
Ethan Ball of Floyds Knobs was named to the dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester:
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world. The college has an enrollment of over 5,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, and seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study. Students named on the dean’s list earned a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
JHS Alumni Lunch Bunch
The JHS Alumni Lunch Bunch is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, at 11 a.m, at Garrett’s Grocery and Restaurant in Utica. The meeting location and time has changed. It’s been four long months since the group has been together.
Remember, no hugging, maybe just an elbow bump. Wear your mask but you can take it off to eat. Any questions call Peggy Mode Metzger “55” at 502-931-0190.
