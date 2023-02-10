CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County Museum exhibit on the Underground Railroad shows the county’s history helping slaves on their way to freedom.
The county was a major route for the Underground Railroad since it was on the border of a slave-holding state and a free state.
Through the research done by the museum, they found that Clark County was not only the first Underground Railroad route in Indiana, but it was also the largest route in Indiana.
Much of what is in the exhibit is from newspaper articles, family histories, some court records and other sources. The exhibit is open year-round.
“Most of the records that would be of any use to us was destroyed in the ‘37 flood,” said Jeanne Burke, Clark County Museum director. “We do have emancipation and indentures in our deed records and I abstracted all of those out.”
John P. Parker was a Black slave who invented farm machinery, but had the patents for the machinery stolen from him by white people. Despite this, he continued to be an inventor.
He eventually persuaded a lady to purchase him and then he was able to talk her into letting him buy himself from her. He was able to be a free man after that.
“He actually wrote a book about his experience as a child slave,” Burke said. “He said the first thing he did (when he was free) was get a ticket for Jeffersonville.”
Once he was in Jeffersonville, Parker worked for a foundry but left it to be a conductor on the Underground Railroad.
In his book, he wrote that he resented and killed birds when he was little because they were free and could fly away at any moment.
Another person involved with the Underground Railroad in Jeffersonville was Nathaniel Field, who was a white doctor in Kentucky and later moved to Indiana because he was against slavery.
“He and his wife raised money for the Underground Railroad activities,” Burke said. “He actually published an abolitionist newspaper that got him death threats from people in the South because copies of it would somehow wind up down there.”
Robinson Alexander was an escaped slave who made it to Jeffersonville, but eventually moved to Canada for several years and then came back to Indiana.
Alexander was highly educated, a shoemaker, a barber and a lawyer for Black people when they got in trouble with the law.
“He knew how to do all that stuff and they just pilloried him unmercifully, they made fun of him in the paper because he was Black,” Burke said.
While Burke was doing research on Alexander, she found that he had a contract with Black people in Canada who gave him money he could use to fund the Underground Railroad.
There are more stories on display at Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave, Jeffersonville. The museum is always looking for historical events and stories to be on display, if anyone is interested in sharing a story, call (812) 924-7477.
