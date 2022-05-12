CHARLESTOWN — Clark County Transfer & Recycling opened a new $2-million facility in Charlestown on Monday that will provide a safer opportunity for truck drivers to dump waste.
This new facility offers a clean place for customers to dump solid waste, as opposed to a landfill. Situated on asphalt in a lighted building, individuals are able to dispose of waste in a controlled environment, Clark County Transfer & Recycling President Chris Jackson said.
The only option previously to dispose of solid waste was in a landfill. Creating a safe environment was one of the main reasons that Jackson said they wanted this facility.
“It gives them a clean, safe spot to dump, so they’re not in the landfills where the needles are all laying on the ground. A lot of the times it gets muddy out in the landfill and everybody’s getting stuck,” he said.
The facility is at 5321 County Road in Charlestown. Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said the city’s sanitation drivers had no other option but to drive to the landfill in Borden to dispose of waste.
“It’s going to be a huge relief for our Charlestown sanitation crews. Right now our drivers have to go all the way to landfill at Borden and not only is that a dangerous drive, the trucks always get damaged there,” Hodges said.
Not only does the new facility allow for increased safety for drivers, but Hodges said that it will also save the city money from repairing damage to the trucks.
“We spend about $6,000 a year on tires alone because they get punctured at the landfill,” she said.
Hodges also pointed to the environmental benefit of having this facility, as the city’s drivers will not have to use the fuel to drive all the way out to Borden.
Jackson said the environment was a big consideration with the project.
A machine with a grapple will be used to sort through construction debris to remove recyclable materials. Material like concrete, steel pipes, cardboard and other metals will be recycled.
“That way we’re keeping as much waste out of the landfill as we can and being able to recycle the remainder,” Jackson said.
Household waste will not be sorted through by the machine, but presorted waste can be recycled at the facility.
Another environmental benefit to the new facility Jackson noted is the ability to limit the number of trucks that drive to the landfill.
“It also saves us fuel…By consolidating and compacting the garbage into one trailer instead of 10 or 12 trucks going to the landfill,” Jackson said.
There is no cost to recycle cardboard and metal at the facility, but other materials such as tires and appliances can be recycled for a charge. Yard waste can also be disposed of at the facility for a cost.
It costs customers $55 a truck per ton with a one-ton minimum or $110 for a truck and a trailer with a two-ton minimum.
Jackson said that as the facility grows over time, what can be recycled for no charge will expand.
The facility cost Clark County Transfer & Recycling $2 million, and officials had been planning for the project for two years. Jackson said the facility should pay for itself in about five years.
It is the same price to dispose of waste in the new facility as it is to dump at the landfill, Jackson said.
“We’re just trying to both be good for the planet and be good for the citizens of Clark County, here to give them an alternative place to dispose of waste,” he said.
More information can be found at ClarkCoTransfer.com.
