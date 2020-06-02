topical top story
Clark County primary election results 2020
-
-
- 1 min to read
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Robert Thomas Wilson, 82, entered eternal life on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home. He was an avid farmer for his entire life until he retired. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse James Wilson and Bessie Wilson, twelve siblings and a granddaughter, Madeline K. Wilson. Survivin…
Rhonda A. Bonomo, 61, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020. She was the former Rhonda Robb of New Albany and was a Branch Office Administrator for the Edward Jones offices in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband: John Bonomo. Survivors include: her son: Jonathan Bonomo (Ca…
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas Roadhouse employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Louisville mayor announces curfew after two straight nights of violence
- 'The language of the unheard': Southern Indiana reaction to protests, police brutality
- Protesters call for transparency in police shooting that killed Southern Indiana man
- Jeffersonville releases summer concert slate; New Albany considering 'safest' way forward
- Northwest Ordinance Distilling in New Albany announces $40 million expansion
- 116-acre Chapel Lake Park dedicated in Jeffersonville
- State Street businesses assess damage following fire
- Former Charlestown football standout killed in wreck
- RESTART Act would extend PPP forgiveness, provide more business loans
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.