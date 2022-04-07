CLARK COUNTY — A problem-solving court looking to provide treatment for those being charged with drug and alcohol related crimes received a nearly $600,000 grant to help expand its program.
The Clark County Addiction Treatment and Support (CCAT) Program looks to provide treatment in place of traditional incarceration and probation, according to Magistrate Judge William A. Dawkins, who oversees the program.
The $547,847 federal grant is coming from the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and will be administered to the program over the course of four years.
With this grant, Dawkins said the program will better be able to help the Clark County population facing issues of addiction.
With the staff that the program has now, they are only able to have 34 participants at a time, according to the BJA website, though 308 incarcerated individuals have qualified for the program.
“Up to this point we’re able to serve about 11% of the identified population. In Clark County’s justice system too we believe that number is very under-represented,” Program director Josh Seybold said.
With the grant, Seybold said they are hoping to serve upwards of 50% or 60% of the identified population, or those in the system that could benefit from this program.
In order to accommodate for an increase in program participants, Seybold said they are looking to hire and train more staff members.
Now, the team only has one full-time case manager, Seybold, and another part-time case manager. The two case managers are only allowed to help a number of participants each, so by adding staff they can bring more people into the program.
“From the case manager standpoint, it’s a very labor intensive thing, where they’re devoting a whole lot of time and addressing a very small population,” Dawkins said.
Dawkins explained that each participant gets an individualized treatment plan based on their needs and level of risk.
The participants are engaged to increase their internal motivation and move through stages of change, Seybold said. They will also be randomly drug tested multiple times a week and engage in therapeutic and recovery support services.
The CCAT team also meets every other week to discuss each program participant. The meetings include the participants’ mental health treatment providers, a public defender and anyone associated with the individual case, according to Dawkins.
After the meeting, Dawkins brings each participant to court to discuss what they are doing well in the program and what they can work on to ensure their sobriety.
“This is what is so different, and in my mind, so exciting about this kind of program,” Dawkins said of the meetings.
He noted that this is the only kind of program where he actually gets to know the individuals in the cases.
“In this model, I get to know the participants…I get invested in what they’ve got going on. I get invested in their success and their failures,” Dawkins said.
On average it takes participants a little over 13 months to complete the program, according to the BJA website, though it can take anywhere between 12 and 24 months.
Seybold said they are also looking to add a part-time public defender and a part-time prosecutor.
The public defender would help the program participants with legal issues that are holding them back in their recovery process, Seybold said.
Though they do not have many case managers, Dawkins said the team is still large, from the peer recovery coaches to a probation officer.
By having these services and individualized treatment plans available, those involved with the program are hoping to help the participants change and keep them from coming back into the system.
