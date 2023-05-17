CLARK COUNTY — Hope filled the Clark County Magistrate Court on Wednesday afternoon.
It was standing-room-only for the celebration of National Treatment Court Month and people participating in Clark County’s Family Treatment Court listened to stories from people who’ve graduated the program.
Jenevieve Elliott was up first.
The New Albany mom stood alongside a longtime supporter in her recovery, Melissa Goforth Bale, as she encouraged people taking part in the rigorous program to not give up.
“In March 2022 I was one of the first people since COVID to celebrate my graduation in person and hug my judge,” Elliott said. “All those people just want what’s best for you and your babies. They’re not here to hurt you at all.”
Elliott told her story of her struggle with sobriety and the moment she took a chance on herself to get clean for good and entered into her last recovery center.
“While I was there, I was served with an eviction notice. I went through horrible withdrawals from suboxone, but ultimately I could feel God’s energy up there, hiking in the woods, watching sunsets,” she said. “...I always say God smacked me in the face that day. The founders were also co-founders of Northside Christian Church, which had been my church since 2000.”
Clark County Magistrate Lisa Garcia Reger commended the people taking part in the court for their hard work.
The program is part of the county’s problem-solving courts and aims to help reunify families who have been separated by the court system due to things like substance use disorder.
There are now 43 participants in the program and since its inception it has reunited 66 families.
Parents are typically in the program for 14.5 months and taking part in it isn’t easy.
“Today I want to honor all of you,” Reger said. “You have accepted the challenge to work hard and work toward your recovery and you deserve to be recognized. You deserve to live a healthy, sober life.”
Iris Rubadue has run the program for about eight years.
“I see strength, I see determination, I see grit, I see willpower and I’m impressed by it every day,” Rubadue said.
The court is vigorous and people have a number of tasks to complete each week as they work toward graduation.
Rubadue said people who are part of the program have to come in a few times each week, come to court at least once per week, do visitations, do treatment and participate in groups if required.
“And on top of all of that, they have to stay sober,” Rubadue said.
The cases connected to family recovery court are confidential and the impact of the court is vast.
“We can’t have everybody come in and see a session,” said Clark County Magistrate Joni Grayson. “Because these cases are confidential ... we do things a little bit differently.”
Participants expressed gratitude for Grayson, Rubadue, Reger and all of the other people they’ve encountered along their journey.
Brittany Mathys graduated from Family Recovery Court in 2019.
She spoke to current participants about her journey.
“It seems like the longest process of your life, feel like you’re never going to get through it and you feel like you can’t wait until nobody’s telling me what to do, you feel that when you’re there.”
She said it’s all worth it in the end.
“I recognize that if it wasn’t for Family Recovery Court and for people caring enough to tell me about myself and to give me simple instruction on how to live my life, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said. “And I definitely wouldn’t have my kids back.”
