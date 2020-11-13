INDIANAPOLIS — Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Clark County, which has recorded 72 deaths. New cases in the county were reported at 119, according to data released Friday by the Indiana Department of Health. The additional cases pushed Clark's total number to 4,040.
Floyd County saw an increase of 60 cases, bringing its total to 2,533. No new deaths were reported in Floyd, where 74 people have died from COVID-19.
State health officials reported that 5,708 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 236,565 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 4,613 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 50 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,893,070 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,876,317 on Thursday. A total of 3,414,373 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
