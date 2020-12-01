INDIANAPOLIS — Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Clark County, according to the latest data released Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Health. Seventy-four additional cases were reported in the county, for a total of 5,548.
Floyd County added 39 new cases, bringing its total to 3419. The number of deaths in the county remains at 78.
Overall, 5,518 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 344,373 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 5,598 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 142 from the previous day. Another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,217,258 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,204,581 on Monday. A total of 4,295,987 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
