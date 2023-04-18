CLARK COUNTY — Clark County Recycling held its fifth scholarship award ceremony on Tuesday. Five Clark County high school seniors were awarded scholarships.
The Clark County Seniors Value Sustainability scholarship tasked students with creating 30-second-long videos that promoted the importance of recycling. The ceremony was held at the Clark County Recycling District office.
This recycling district had $11,000 to give away to students this year, which is $7,000 more than they had for last year’s scholarships. Scholarship awards range from $1,000 to $5,000 for the participants.
Winners of the scholarships this year are:
$5,000 Best Video: Dylan Baumgartle, Jeffersonville High School
$3,000 Runner-Up: Brooklyn Scheirmann, Silver Creek High School
$1,000 Contender: Brooklyn Kendall, Borden High School
$1,000 Contender: Mackenzie Wesley, Silver Creek High School
$1,000 Contender: Sydny Brown, Jeffersonville High School
“The money comes from residents bringing in scrap metal,” said Debby McGrath, Clark County Recycling District director. “That’s how we raise the funds.”
WestRock Recycling, which is their recycling processor, boosted the scholarship total with $500 to help them reach $11,000. This is the most amount of money the district has been able to award for scholarships.
Scholarships are not funded by the recycling fee on resident proper tax statement.
Videos made by the winners of the scholarship are posted to the Clark County Recycling District’s social media as well as their website. To watch the videos made by the seniors visit https://www.recycleclarkcounty.org/.
“We use them on our social media… to help educate residents how to recycle, to recycle more, to get new residents to recycle,” McGrath said. “I feel like it’s a very good representation so that we can reach residents of all ages to recycle.”
For residents who wish to purchase a recycling bin for their home they can be purchased at the Clark County Recycling District office. Paper items, plastic containers and bottles, glass and metal items can be recycled after they are emptied and cleaned.
Residents are also able to drop off their recyclable items at the office from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Wednesday hours for the office are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We collect the money throughout the year,” McGrath said. “We keep strict track of it so the money goes to the students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.