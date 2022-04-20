BORDEN — Borden Junior/Senior High School Senior Jameson Cruz Martin hopes to put his town on the map.
He’s the first-place winner of the Clark County Recycling District’s video scholarship competition.
Cruz Martin won a $1,500 scholarship for his video about recycling. He plans to use the money to fund his studies at Indiana University-Bloomington. His goal is to be a sports broadcaster and he will focus on sports media.
“It’s just a great opportunity in order to pay off college a little bit and try to show an appreciation for recycling,” he said.
The recycling program where he lives went away for a while.
“Once they brought it back we definitely took advantage of it,” Cruz Martin said. “We appreciate all they do for us and this is one way to show appreciation.”
He said he’s been making videos since middle school, so the scholarship application is right up his alley.
A total of five Clark County students won scholarships as part of the competition.
Runner-up Jenna Rogers of Rock Creek Community Academy won $1,000.
Three other students won $500 scholarships. They are Charlestown High School student Chase Benner, Jeffersonville High School student Kyndia Motley and Silver Creek High School student Isabel Odle.
Residents can watch the winning videos at www.RecycleClarkCounty.org.
The scholarship is open to Clark County students.
To apply this year students had to submit videos of 15 to 45 seconds and focus on the importance of recycling. They had to write a one-page letter about the goal of the video and why recycling is important to them. All submissions had to also include a letter of recommendation from a teacher.
Clark County residents can help contribute to the scholarship fund. Aluminum that fills the dumpsters at the site is recycled and that money is used for the scholarships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.