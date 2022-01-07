CLARK COUNTY — Applying for the Clark County Recycling District’s eco-friendly scholarship came easily for Evelyn Minton of Clarksville.
She created a TikTok video about recycling items she already had at home, adding facts about why it’s so important.
“We’ve always recycled at my house, for as long as I’ve remembered,” she said. “It’s been a really important (thing for my mom.) She’s always wanted to instill it in me and my family.”
That TikTok video won second place in last year’s competition and the $1000 prize is going toward Minton’s science degree at Manchester University.
Other Clark County high school students have the chance to be awarded the same scholarship this school year. The submission process for the scholarships is now open.
To apply, students need to submit a video about recycling and sustainability to RecycleClarkCounty.org by February 25th. Videos need to be 15 to 45-seconds long and focus on the importance of recycling. Then, students need to write a one-page letter about the goal of the video and why recycling is important to them. All submissions must also include a letter of recommendation from a teacher.
“This will be our fourth year doing this,” said Clark County Recycling District Executive Director Debby McGrath, adding that many solid waste districts across the state offer scholarships each year.
There’s five prizes up for grabs, with a $1,500 grand prize available for the best video. Second prize gets $1,000 and there are three $500 contender scholarships available as well.
“(This program) is a useful avenue for the district to re-enforce to students, our future generation, about the importance of recycling, waste reduction and overall environmental stewardship,” she said.
Clark County residents pay for the scholarship, too. Aluminum cans and scrap metal dropped off at the Charlestown recycling center go toward the funding. A total of $4000 will be awarded this year.
“Our customers, they’ve been very positive about this scholarship,” McGrath said. “They like the idea of bringing in scrap metal or aluminum cans because it helps the students and gives them a sense of community.”
So far, one video has been submitted. McGrath says the majority of students apply within the final two weeks of the competition.
The Clark County Recycling District’s Scholarship application deadline closes Feb. 25.