CHARLESTOWN - On Thursday, the Clark County REMC held its first-ever jamboree at Charlestown High School. Because of COVID, it was the first time since 2019 when members of the community gathered to learn more about the REMC and enjoy a fun day together.
The jamboree has taken place of the organization’s annual meeting, which used to be held at the Silver Creek High School. However, they had to change locations because of renovations currently going on at Silver Creek.
Moments before the event began, District 2 REMC board representative Steve Dieterlen said, “It’s always a big event for our members. We’ve got a big day planned.”
As soon as the doors opened, everyone was invited to come inside, and REMC members had the option to vote for organization board members representing Districts 3, 6, and 7. Those who voted received an LED battery backup bulb and an REMC tote bag, as well as a $5 bill credit.
All throughout the jamboree, electric vehicles were on display outside in the parking lot, where participants could view them. The concession stand in the high school gym handed out free snacks for event attendees.
Clark County REMC CEO, Jason Clemmons, held a meet and greet during the jamboree. He was very enthusiastic about this year’s event.
“We are so excited to be here, and we hope everyone likes the new location. REMC loves to celebrate its customers, and today’s event is representative of that,” he said.
As is the tradition every year, senior citizens over the age of 75 could register for the prize drawing and receive packages of free candy. The oldest lady and the oldest gentleman who registered received a prize.
The Silly Safaris show took place in the auditorium. Amazon John and his co-stars took the stage, and John immediately captivated the audience as they learned about the animals which he presented. Some of the featured animal “guests” included Auggie the dog, a baby American alligator, a tortoise, a hare, and an opossum. After the show, participants were invited to the stage so they could greet and pet the animals. John said of the program, “We love doing these events for people, and they are very well-received. It will be twenty-six years of performing as of this May.”
Outside and in the hallways, children enjoyed crafts, face paintings, balloons, games, and prizes. There were also bouncy houses and a vendor truck where people could get free snow cones.
The main entertainment was Louisville-based rock band, Caribou. They played classic hits such as Earth Wind & Fire’s “Dancing in September” and The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There.” The band also performed some modern hits such as Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.”
Next was a live line demo, for which members of the REMC linemen performed a high voltage demonstration. Dieterlen stated earlier, “It’s paramount people know to stay away from downed powerlines. No one except for an REMC powerline professional should deal with those.”
Clemmons took the stage and addressed the audience while REMC workers demonstrated live electricity for different scenarios concerning power outages. He also reiterated the importance of staying away from downed powerlines and overall safety concerning electricity.
“Our employees always take safe measures when working and fixing problems related to electricity," Clemmons said.
The last item on the agenda and after the main part of the jamboree was the business meeting, during which they announced the election results and gave out door prizes. After the singing of the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the opening prayer, the meeting officially began.
The first-ever REMC Jamboree was well-attended, and participants enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon while being educated and entertained.
