CLARK COUNTY — The Syringe Services Program, formerly the Needle Exchange Program, that has been helping the community for five years was renewed for two more years by the Clark County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting.
Commissioner President Bryan Glover highlighted two important statistics shared by Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel that led to an easy renewal of the program.
One is that the return rate on syringes is over 100%. Yazel said that they saw a 109% return rate on syringes, meaning the Clark County Health Department took a net of 5,000 syringes off the street.
The second statistic is that 54% of people in the exchange program are also active in some kind of recovery program.
“That’s not including another subset of the population that’s moved on from the Syringe Service Program and is in stable recovery,” Yazel told the News and Tribune.
Yazel also pointed out that the program has given out 19,000 referrals in the last five years for treatment, testing and behavioral health treatment, among others.
“This is a population that a lot of times doesn’t engage the health care system and wouldn’t get those referrals elsewhere,” he said.
Commissioner Jack Coffman said that the program has always worked well and it has improved every year.
Yazel noted that the program does so much more than just the needle exchange, also providing infectious disease testing, counseling, treatment and referrals.
Through testing, the program caught nearly 90 cases of Hepatitis C in the last year.
“That’s obviously another big public health win, both for the patient to get them in early treatment and the community as a whole to prevent infections,” he said.
The program also does a significant amount of HIV testing, and completed about 800 tests last year, according to Yazel. He said that of all of the tests there was only one positive case that was already previously recorded at a different location.
Individuals can also seek out testing for sexually transmitted infections at the facility. Yazel noted that there is currently a syphilis outbreak in the state and in Kentuckiana that they are providing testing for.
In terms of the amount of people they helped last year, Yazel said the number was down a little bit from the year prior at 600 patients.
“This is one of the few public health programs that our entire goal is to put ourselves out of business. But we want to make sure that our utilization is down because people aren’t needing us. We want to make sure it’s not because they’re having trouble accessing services or choosing not to engage,” he said.
The Syringe Services Program can be accessed on the first floor of the Clark County Health Department at 1201 Wall St. in Jeffersonville.
Yazel said that the commissioners were really supportive as they moved into the new facility.
Coffman noted that the new health department building has been a big plus for the program, creating a better atmosphere for them to continue serving people in the program.
The website lists the hours of availability as 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Yazel said sometimes the times vary so that they can provide evening and weekend access.
