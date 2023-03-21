The Indiana Federation of Republican Women’s organization (IFRW) is proud to announce that the Clark County Republican Women’s Club (CCRW) was awarded the Diamond Award for Club Achievement.
The Diamond Award is the highest award given to a Republican Women’s Club in the state of Indiana. This was the fourth consecutive year for CCRW to receive this prestigious award. The club established standards of performance for leadership development, campaign activities, community relations and engagements.
CCRW is one of the top Republican Women’s Clubs in Indiana. “It has been a pleasure to work with such a fine group of Republican ladies whose tasks are always well planned and executed” said Sovilla Mennen, First Vice President and Awards Chair of the IFRW.
If you would like to know more about CCRW, contact Fannie Grubbs, President, or Cathy Miller, Vice President, at CCRW2020@gmail.com.
