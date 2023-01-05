JEFFERSONVILLE — A caucus will soon take place to replace Scottie Maples on the Jeffersonville City Council.
The Clark County Republican Party will fill the District 4 seat on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Jeffersonville City Council President Matt Owen. Maples recently took office as the new Clark County sheriff, leaving a vacancy on the city council.
“There are four or five precinct committee members who represent that district that will get together and vote on his replacement,” Owen said. “We should know that night who that’s going to be.”
Maples stepped down from his council position effective Dec. 31. He served on the council since 2016.
Owen said Maples did a “great job” in his time on council.
“We were very fortunate to have him and his insight on council from a public safety perspective,” he said. “It’s going to be tough losing that...coming from law enforcement, his experience was very beneficial in handling some of the things we deal with on the city council budget-wise.”
“But what we gain [with] Scottie taking over as sheriff is going to make up for that and more, I think,” he said. “It’s bittersweet to see him go, but we’re excited to have him as our sheriff and look forward to having somebody new come in on the council to help represent that district.”
Owen was appointed as president of the Jeffersonville City Council for the fifth total year and the fourth consecutive year at Tuesday’s meeting, and Scott Hawkins was named vice president.
“I appreciate the confidence in my colleagues on the council in making that nomination,” Owen said.
Looking forward, he believes 2023 will be a year to make significant progress, noting that the city council “spent a lot of the last three years in reaction mode from the pandemic.”
“This will be the first year that we really feel like we can move forward with some big initiatives and have the flexibility to do that without worrying about the ramifications of the pandemic,” Owen said. “We haven’t slowed down a whole lot because of the pandemic, but now we’re in a position where we can really push forward with some big initiatives.”
