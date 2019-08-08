CHARLESTOWN – The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes against Children task force (ICAC) arrested a Charlestown man Thursday for possession and dissemination of child pornography. The arrest came following an investigation that began in June.
Indiana State Police investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June. That investigation led investigators from the Sellersburg ICAC Task Force to interview Nicolas S. Nuxoll, 21, of Eagle Trail Road in Charlestown. Officers also requested and were granted a search warrant for his residence.
As a result of the interview and investigation, Nuxoll was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, a level 5 felony and dissemination of child pornography, also a level 5 felony. Nuxoll was then remanded into the custody of the Clark County Jail without incident.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who believes they may have information pertinent to this investigation is asked to call the Sellersburg post at 1-812-246-5424.
