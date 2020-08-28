JEFFERSONVILLE — More than two dozen Clark County residents stood in the drizzling rain Friday evening to show their support to postal service employees as the workers finished their day.
Some carried umbrellas, some carried signs and small American flags they waved at the workers pulling mail trucks into the lot at the post office on Court Avenue in Jeffersonville.
"These people deliver in the rain, the snow, the heat, the cold," said Jeffersonville Township Trustee Dale Popp, who organized the event, when asked about rallying in the rain.
Popp said he wanted to have the event to support the workers who have been working continuously during the COVID-19 pandemic and also as the United States Postal Service faces scrutiny at a national level amid organizational changes and an expectation of many more mail-in absentee ballots in the general election.
Popp said the federal office has been undermined after institutional changes by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was appointed in mid-June. Among the changes were removing some mail-sorting machines and delivery boxes and cutting overtime postal workers say is needed to get the mail out efficiently. Although DeJoy announced Aug. 18 he would halt some of the changes, he did not say operations would be returned to the way they were before he took the position.
Clark County Clerk Susan Popp was out showing her support for the workers Friday, because she said she appreciates how much they help with voting and elections.
"They were so fantastic during the primary," she said. "We're very grateful for the work they do and their dedication they have towards their job."
Jim Springate, union steward for Local 752, which covers Jeffersonville and Clarksville postal workers, said Friday afternoon that he appreciates the sentiment shown by the residents.
"I think it's a great thing," he said. "It helps raise public awareness about what's currently going on with the post office. Hopefully it will pick up a little bit of momentum as it goes on and carries on into the future."
Although Springate said he isn't aware of machines being removed in this area, he knows there have been mail delays because of some of the new policies — the cutting of overtime and a new rule that dictates trucks must leave the warehouse at a certain time even if they aren't loaded with all their mail. He said it's improved recently but still not as quick as it should be.
"I've heard all kinds of variables," he said of the recently slower delivery times. "Sometimes up to two weeks for a regular letter that would normally take three days. I had a gentleman come in [who had] mailed something out on the 2nd and it got delivered on the 8th, which is twice as long as it usually takes a Priority package.
"A lot of people depend on their packages and mail — especially people who receive medications in the mail."
Springate said the changes are affecting employees morale because some go against what is ingrained in them as USPS workers and because they fear what could be next,
"They're very nervous about their jobs," Springate said. "Because delaying mail can erode public trust in what we do and how we do it. So there is a lot of concern about the future."
Retired postal workers Dave Knight and Tom Fouts, who served 36 and 29 years respectively, were both among the people showing support Friday afternoon.
"I think the appointment of the new postmaster general was a raw deal for the post office," Knight said. "It's a service — you can't run it like a business."
Fouts said that in his time at the post office, there were other things that appeared to be a threat to the institution itself, such as the advent and ubiquitousness of the internet.
"It seemed like we survived it all, and I imagine we'll get through this too," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.