SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark County returned to the high-risk red warning level on the Indiana Department of Health dashboard released Wednesday.
The numbers, based on results as of noon Tuesday, showed 196 new cases, but no new deaths. Clark County’s seven-day unique positivity rate was 31.5%.
Floyd County reported 143 new cases, but no new deaths. The seven-day unique positivity rate was 31.8%. Floyd County remained at the orange warning level, one step below red.
Both Clark and Floyd county are in the state’s District 9 health region, which contains a total of 73 ICU beds. District 9 showed only 2.7 % of the ICU beds in the multi-county area available, but of those in use, only 35.6% were in use for COVID cases. The remaining 61.6% were in use for other illnesses.
Of the Clark County cases reported, 63.4% were in the 20 to 59 age group. In Floyd County 60.4% of the cases were in the same age group.
The state reported 12,960 new positive cases but those numbers stretched from Sept. 25, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2022. It could not be determined how many of the cases were within the last few days. The state also reported 39 new deaths between Dec. 27, 2021 and Jan. 4, 2022. The seven-day average for deaths is 36.
The state also reported the seven-day unique positivity rate at 34.2% from Dec. 23, 2021 to Dec. 29, 2021 with a cumulative rate of 26.8%.
The state’s hospital census for Jan. 4 showed 3,260 patients of which 2939 were diagnosed as COVID.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the explosive increase in U.S. coronavirus case counts is raising alarm, but some experts believe the focus should instead be on COVID-19 hospital admissions. And those aren’t climbing as fast.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on ABC that with many infections causing few or no symptoms “it is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalizations as opposed to the total number of cases.” Other experts argue that case counts still have value.
As the super-contagious Omicron variant rages across the U.S., new COVID-19 cases per day have more than tripled over the past two weeks, reaching a record-shattering average of 480,000. Schools, hospitals and airlines are struggling as infected workers go into isolation.
Meanwhile, hospital admissions averaged 14,800 per day last week, up 63% from the week before, but still short of the peak of 16,500 per day a year ago, when the vast majority of the U.S. was unvaccinated. Deaths have been stable over the past two weeks at an average of about 1,200 per day, well below the all-time high of 3,400 last January.
Public health experts suspect that those numbers, taken together, reflect the vaccine’s continued effectiveness at preventing serious illness, even against Omicron, as well as the possibility that the variant does not make most people as sick as earlier versions.
Omicron accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, in another indication of how astonishingly fast the variant has spread since it was first detected in South Africa in late November.
Daily case counts and their ups and downs have been one of the most closely watched barometers during the outbreak and have been a reliable early warning sign of severe disease and death in previous coronavirus waves.
But they have long been considered an imperfect measure, in part because they consist primarily of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, not the actual number of infections out there, which is almost certainly many times higher.
The daily case counts are also subject to wild swings. The number of new cases recorded on Monday topped an unprecedented 1 million, a figure that may reflect cases that had been held up by reporting delays over the holiday weekend. The seven-day rolling average is considered more reliable.
Now, the value of the daily case count is being called into question as never before.
For one thing, the skyrocketing increase reflects, at least in part, an Omicron-induced stampede among many Americans to get tested before holiday gatherings, and new testing requirements at workplaces and at restaurants, theaters and other sites.
Also, the true number of infections is probably much higher than the case count because the results of the at-home tests that Americans are rushing to use are not added to the official tally, and because long waits have discouraged some people from lining up to get swabbed.
But also, case numbers seem to yield a less useful picture of the pandemic amid the spread of Omicron, which is causing lots of infections but so far does not appear to be as severe in its effects.
Case counts have lost relevance, said Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California, Irvine.
“Hospitalizations are where the rubber meets the road,” Noymer said. “It’s a more objective measure.” He added: “If I had to choose one metric, I would choose the hospitalization data.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.