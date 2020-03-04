JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark County representatives are seeking bids on a new government center to move most county offices, a move that would free up space for many departments in the growing county.
On Feb. 7, the Clark County Commissioners sent out requests for proposal from developers and builders for a roughly 30,000 square foot facility located in Jeffersonville to relocate all non-court related offices that are currently in the existing building on Court Avenue. The proposals, due back March 16, could be for a a new build or mean renovations to an existing facility; the cost is estimated at $4.5 to $5 million and include a public space, preferably on the ground floor.
Offices which would move include the county assessor, auditor, planning and zoning department, surveyor, recorder, treasurer, commissioners, county council, engineer and veterans services office.
The circuit courts and magistrate offices would remain in the current building, as well as the prosecutor’s office, public defender’s office and probation department. Community corrections, which was moved to another location altogether due to space issues, would likely move back to the courthouse, Clark County Commissioners President Jack Coffman said.
Clark County has around 116,000 residents now, but there are new developments going in, including the upcoming Ellingsworth Commons which will have around 500 new homes.
“Of course we’re a growing county so we know some of our offices will have to expand a little bit concerning where we’re at now,” Coffman said. “And another thing if we start new or on a renovation of an existing building, we can set up offices more efficiently.”
But the commissioners began taking measures before the study to try to alleviate space constraints, the News and Tribune previously reported. In 2017, the county clerk’s office was moved in with Voter Registration, and the assessor took over the previous office.
The move was to help make room for two new magistrates, hired in 2016 and 2017, which put the county at eight judicial officers, closer to the state’s recommendation of 12 for the county size and case load.
This process looking into relocating some offices started around a year ago, when the commissioners started putting out feelers to see if there would be interest in the project, and commissioned a feasibility study by Fishers-based RQAW Engineering and Architecture Firm.
RQAW found that “most of the departments this study focused on are, in general, short of space,” it reads, including that the recommendation was to build new. Renovations to the current building were projected at $5 to $7 million to accommodate everything under one roof. Chief Deputy Auditor Jessica Huffman said her office isn’t bad space-wise, but she knows some are pushing the max for what they can do.
And with two magistrate courts now operating downstairs, the hallway can fill up quickly with those waiting outside other county offices for their hearings. She said this can complicate things during tax season, when both the auditor and treasurer have a lot of activity.
“It does become overwhelming when both of us will have lines out the door and then there’s people out there trying to stay seated for court,” she said. “The common areas are definitely a space issue. Sometimes you’ll come in and there’s just people everywhere.”
Parking is also an issue, with all county and judicial employees, plus everyone going to court or visiting a county office, competing for the same spots. While there is a free public lot adjacent to the courthouse, it’s not enough and sometimes people have to park blocks away.
The current plan would free up most of the first floor and all of the fourth. If the commissioners move forward with a developer, they will then revisit the courthouse and its remaining offices to determine how to better use the freed space.
