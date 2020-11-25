INDIANAPOLIS — Clark County reported over a hundred new cases of COVID-19 in the latest report issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Health.
New cases number 111 in Clark, for an overall total of 5,150. Floyd County had 49 new cases, bring its total to 3,162.
Statewide, the report noted 6,059 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 312,521 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 5,232 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 63 from the previous day. Floyd and Clark counties deaths stand at 77 apiece.
Another 266 probable Hoosier deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,126,395 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,107,744 on Tuesday. A total of 4,038,194 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
