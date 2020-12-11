INDIANAPOLIS — Clark County recorded another 103 cases of COVID-19, according to the latest data released Friday by the Indiana Department of Health. That brings the county's total number of cases to 6,584.
Fifty-nine new cases were reported in Floyd County, which has had 4,083 cases overall.
No additional deaths were reported in the two-county region. Clark has recorded 92 and Floyd 81.
Seven-day positivity rates for unique individuals tested in Clark and Floyd counties stands at 26.4% and 21.1%, respectively.
Statewide, 7,360 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 412,135 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 6,373 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 71 from the previous day. Another 300 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,387,500 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,369,181 on Thursday. A total of 4,818,990 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Local testing
The Clark County Health Department has set Saturday, Dec. 19, as its Minority Outreach COVID-19 Testing date. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clark County Health Department, 1201 Wall St., Jeffersonville. Appointments may be scheduled at https://scheduling.coronoavirus.in.gov/Home/LocationSelection or by calling the Clark County Health Department at 812-283-2747.
For more information, contact Pamela Clark at Community Action of Southern Indiana, at 812-288-6451, ext. 2135 or by email at pclark@casi1.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.