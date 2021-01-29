CHARLESTOWN – Spurred in part by stay-at-home directives and remote learning, the Clark County Recycling District saw a record year in 2020.
District Director Debby McGrath said Friday that more recyclables were collected in 2020 than during any other year since the operation began in 1993.
But beyond the pandemic, McGrath credits the rise in recycling to education.
The district received a matching grant through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management that allowed for mailers to be sent out last fall detailing curbside service, drop-off sites and other information about Clark County recycling.
Jonathan Yeager, community outreach and office manager for the district, has also played a key role in helping to educate the public about the importance of recycling and the various ways it can be accomplished in Clark County.
“He has helped push us over the top in terms of social media,” McGrath said.
The district saw across-the-board increases in recycling last year compared to 2019.
Drop-off recycling at the four county sites in Henryville, Borden, Starlight and New Washington increased by about 18%.
Curbside recycling in Jeffersonville, Clarksville and Sellersburg rose by about 5%, and the main office in Charlestown collected an additional 11.5% in recyclables compared to 2019.
Combining drop-off locations and curbside collection, over 4.7 millions pounds in recyclables were received by the district in 2020. That represented an overall 7.5% increase.
There was an initial boost in recycling after COVID-19 increased in the spring. McGrath said following a bit of a lull in the summer, activity ramped up again in the fall after the mailer was sent to Clark County residents.
“Our numbers rose dramatically,” she said. “We barely stayed caught up with the amount of people we had coming in here, and a lot of them had the mailer with them.”
Recycling benefits the environment, but it also impacts the economy and personal spending, McGrath and Yeager said.
“With recycling, you're going to reduce your trash, and that alone could help save you on costs,” Yeager said, as he referenced the fact some trash collection services charge customers more if they have multiple containers.
Once people commit to recycling, they'll find their recyclables equate to about three times as much as their trash, McGrath said. That's because about 80% of materials people in contact with can be recycled, she said.
And, if material is being reused, it's not finding its way to the landfill.
“I think all of us have a personal responsibility to keep the planet healthy, and recycling is one of the easiest things a person can possibly do to ensure the life of the planet,” McGrath said.
“It also contributes to a healthier neighborhood, a healthier community, a healthier Clark County, and obviously, you can extend it beyond that.”
Recycling helps provide materials for some of the items people use daily, but it also supports needed medical equipment and devices.
With medical professionals extended in response to the pandemic, Yeager said recycling helps support their mission by providing glass and other materials needed for everything from vaccine vials to sanitizing wipes.
U.S. paper mills greatly depend on recycling.
While some communities across the country struggled to find places to recycle materials after new regulations issued by China in early 2018, McGrath said that's not been an issue in Clark County.
Most of the district's disposable materials are taken to WestRock Recycling in Louisville, which is one of the largest packaging companies in the world.
“We're very blessed to have them as our recycler,” McGrath said.
WestRock co-sponsors the district's annual scholarship program. The district awards three scholarships worth a total of $3,000 to high school students based on videos and letters about the importance of recycling.
Other staff in the district are vital to its success, McGrath said. One employee checks drop-off locations to ensure that harmful chemicals aren't being disposed at the sites. Others play a big part in the program, she continued.
“We have good board leadership, we have integrity partners like our subcontractors we work with to pick up all the material, and I think the customer service we provide here makes for a program that's consumer-friendly,” McGrath said.
For more information, go to the website recycleclarkcounty.org
