SOUTHERN INDIANA — In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples said Jamey Noel wasn't entitled to all of the personal paid time off he took after resigning from the sheriff's department.
In May, a CCSO spokesperson told the News and Tribune that Noel was taking paid leave from the CCSO, where he returned to work in 2023 following a two-term stint as the county's sheriff, until his retirement date in 2024.
Maples said in the Thursday statement that his office uncovered "troubling evidence of potential criminal activity including financial and payroll irregularities" involving Noel.
That evidence was sent to the Indiana State Police, Maples said, the agency which carried out a search of Noel's home Wednesday.
Maples said his office was asked not to comment on the matter as part of its cooperation with ISP.
"After yesterday's search warrants were executed, I can now say that we believe Jamey Noel was not legally entitled to all of the personal time off he was being paid for after his resignation," Maples said in the statement. "My office will not pay him any additional leave and will work with the state to claw back any funds that were improperly paid."
SOUTHERN INDIANA - The Floyd County Commissioners plan to hold an executive session today to discuss contingency plans in case ambulance service is disrupted following a search of the home owned by former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel by Indiana State Police on Wednesday.
Noel is the co-founder of New Chapel EMS/Fire, which holds contracts in Clark and Floyd counties. New Chapel provides coverage of Floyd County outside of New Albany.
"Last night I received calls and made multiple calls basically to get assurance that at this moment in time we have coverage through New Chapel both through Fire and EMS, (and) those contracts are enforced," said Floyd County Commissioners President Al Knable.
ISP Capt. Ron Galaviz said warrants related to allegations of corruption, tax evasion, fraud and ghost employment were served at the home of a Clark County official on Wednesday.
Galaviz declined to name the official. Records show the home is owned by Noel.
"I have assurances as recent as last night that coverage would continue," Knable said. "Having said that, we are meeting today to put a contingency plan in place since this is a fluid situation. But you know, as for anything else at this point in time, other than where it has a bearing on the business of the county and taxpayers, it just needs to play out. I am a firm believer in the presumption of innocent until proven guilty."
Knable said his hope is that New Chapel will continue to provide services and the "worse case scenario" is if New Chapel cannot, the county is working with other providers for coverage.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Wednesday evening that Indiana State Police will be assigning a special prosecutor the case.
ISP Capt. Galaviz told the News and Tribune Thursday that Ripley County Prosecutor Rick Hertel is handling the case.
Noel has been involved in several recent controversies, including federal lawsuits filed by multiple female inmates at the Clark County jail. The plaintiffs allege they were sexually assaulted in the jail and threatened by jail staff in 2021.
Court records show a settlement conference in these cases was held at the Federal Courthouse in New Albany on Tuesday, a day before Noel's property was searched.
Attorney William P. McCall, who's representing the plaintiffs, told the News and Tribune Thursday morning that no settlement was reached on Tuesday.
A status conference in that case is scheduled for Sept. 27.
Jeffersonville Attorney Larry Wilder told the News and Tribune Wednesday that he wouldn't comment on what occurred the evening.
The News and Tribune contacted Wilder for a comment on Thursday.
