JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel filed his first official response Tuesday to federal lawsuits alleging sexual assault at the Clark County jail.
In Noel's response, filed in the U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana's New Albany Division, the sheriff denies allegations of wrongdoing in the case.
According to the lawsuit, after male inmates gained access to the female pods via a key purchased from a former corrections officer last October, they “threatened, assaulted and raped” the plaintiffs over a span of multiple hours, attorneys state in the court records. Attorneys accuse the defendants of being accountable for the “horrific physical and psychological injuries” the women suffered as a result of the alleged attacks.
Authorities said former Clark County Corrections Officer David Lowe sold a key that allows access to the interior rooms of the jail to inmates for $1,000. Lowe is the only person criminally charged in the case.
In the filing, Noel "denies defendant (David) Lowe acted pursuant to the customs, policies or procedures created by Defendant Noel, and is without knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth of the remaining allegations contained in said paragraph and therefore denies the same."
As of Tuesday Noel had not responded to a second federal lawsuit tied to the allegations at the jail, with eight additional plaintiffs.
For the first time Tuesday the public got a look at some jail security camera footage from the night in question.
Noel posted two videos and four still images from inside jail pods on Oct. 24, 2021 to his website, ClarkFacts.com.
The website said the videos prove that some claims made in the lawsuits are false.
An attorney for some of the plaintiffs said he hopes Noel continues to “myth-bust” in the coming days.
The lawsuit indicates the incident started at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2021.
Noel’s most recent post claims that the timeline of events in the lawsuit isn’t accurate and he has the evidence caught on camera.
Instead of lasting for hours, Noel’s post said the incident lasted between 36 to 40 minutes. He said the video evidence showed male inmates entered the female pod at the jail around 2:11 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2021.
The posting said the video “clearly” shows that males housed in Pod 4C at the jail left their pod at 2:10 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2021 when they got the key from Lowe.
In the still images, Noel said the first image, with a timestamp of 2:10 a.m., shows the male inmates leaving Pod 4C for the first time.
A second still image shows some male inmates entering Pod 4D at 2:11 a.m.
Some females were housed in that pod, Noel writes.
Males then continued through Pod 4E and onto Pod 4F at 2:13 a.m., according to the security footage in the post.
The first video is 49 seconds in length and Noel writes that it shows males walking into the female pod at the jail, with “no one in obvious distress.”
The time stamp for that video starts at 2:22 a.m. and ends at 2:26 a.m.
The second video is 11 seconds in length and Noel writes that it shows males returning to Pod 4C at the jail, with towels over their heads. The time stamp on the video reads 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2021.
“Male inmates should never be in the female pod of the jail,” Noel said. “After learning of this betrayal, we took immediate steps to secure the facility and made several changes to prevent this from ever happening again. However, reviewing the surveillance footage of the time the male inmates were in the female pods shows no one in obvious distress. In fact, the surveillance footage shows male and female inmates talking in open areas and casually walking back and forth.”
In the post Noel said that while there are call buttons within the pods that female inmates can use to call for help, no one used them.
Instead, Noel said the call buttons were used once during that time frame, at 2:46 a.m.
He said the audio of that call “consists solely of a polite request for some personal hygiene products.”
“A different corrections officer delivers those hygiene products at 2:54 AM, turns the lights on, and observes no male inmates in the female pod,” Noel said. “None of the female inmates say anything to this corrections officer about male inmates, sexual assault, or anything similar.”
Noel’s personal attorney, Larry Wilder, said Monday that he has 24 hours of security camera video from the incident. He said the video shows what happened in the pods and 44 interviews with inmates involved with the incident.
Wilder also said the accusations are politically motivated and the full video has been given to federal law enforcement officials, along with Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.
The News and Tribune asked the Clark County Sheriff's Office for the 24-hour video, but was denied. Ongoing litigation was cited as the reason.
Steven Wagner, an Indianapolis-based attorney who represents eight plaintiffs involved in the second federal case, sent a statement to the News and Tribune following the post on ClarkFacts.com.
“Our Complaint alleges as follows: During the late evening hours of October 23, 2021 and/or in the early morning hours of October 24, 2021, multiple male detainees, using the keys obtained from LOWE, entered Pod 4(E)," Wagner said. "We further alleged that the men entered the women’s Pods with their heads wrapped in towels or blankets to hide their identities."
"The Sheriff has now admitted all of these facts in an ill-advised attempt at 'myth-busting.' "
Noel also admitted that another corrections officer besides Lowe had access to the surveillance video feed but was apparently not watching because he was “distracted,” Wagner continued.
"The assaults took place in the women’s bunks and in the bathroom, areas not shown on the surveillance video clips released by the Sheriff," he said.
"None of my clients were timing the events of that horrible evening last October. If you ask them how long they were subjected to the sexual abuse, threats and harassment by the male inmates, they will say it seemed like hours."
Wagner said evidence will ultimately show how long the male inmates were inside the female pods.
"Regardless, it was indeed a night of terror for the women who were subjected to this abuse at the Clark County Jail," he said.
Clark County Sheriff's Office Maj. Mark Grube said Noel plans to keep the public updated through the website, ClarkFacts.com.
"Sheriff Noel expects to update that site regularly," he said. "He would ask that you check back. He's going to continue to reveal facts as he's allowed to. We want to put both sides of the story out there. At this point, only one side of the story has come out and he wants to make sure the public he serves gets the truth."
