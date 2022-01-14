JEFFERSONVILLE — On Jan. 6, the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Jamey Noel and Chief Deputy Scottie Maples proudly announced the graduation of their recent Reserve Deputy Academy.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office Reserve Academy is a 15-week course of instruction that includes the required training relevant to the daily responsibilities of a police officer. The CCSO is one of the few departments in Indiana that offers a curriculum of 152 hours of instruction aligned with and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Standards.
The academy yielded 17 graduates with an overall average test score of 95%. Capt. Tom Lantrip, the reserve division commander, administered the academy and included guest instructors such as Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull and his prosecutorial staff.
"I'm proud of the commitment and time each officer dedicated to the academy and our community," Noel said. "We are happy to welcome each officer to our family."
The CCSO's Reserve Division assists in the department's daily functions, including but not limited to police patrol, crime scene security, courthouse security, special events, and voluntary owned mounted horse patrol.
