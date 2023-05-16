CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is working on school bus safety this spring.
The CCSO said in a news release that officers are focusing on keeping kids safe as they get on and off the bus, especially in the unincorporated parts of Clark County.
“The enforcement of laws surrounding school bus safety plays a crucial role in creating a secure environment for our children,” said CCSO Assistant Chief Mark Grube. “By closely monitoring for stop arm violations, we aim to prevent incidents that could potentially put our children’s lives at risk. The dedication of our deputies to this effort is unwavering, and we firmly believe that together, we can make a real difference in protecting our community’s most vulnerable members.”
Since last month officers have been following buses to monitor stop arm violations for Silver Creek schools, Borden-Henryville schools and the Greater Clark County Schools.
Leaders in these districts said the plan is working.
“What it sounds like nationwide is that this is definitely a need,” said Borden-Henryville School Corporation Superintendent Johnny Budd. “There’s lots of reports from (bus) drivers saying that they could be in the process of unloading or loading and the stop arm is out and people drive on by. It’s hard to fathom that people would do that.”
Budd said people ignoring the stop arm happens districtwide in Borden and Henryville.
“Any help with enforcement that would help alleviate the potential accidents and harm to our kids is a great thing,” he said.
Drivers are supposed to stop while the stop arm on a bus is out and allow children to safely enter and exit the vehicle.
“The bottom line is whatever time you’re going to save going around the bus, 30 seconds to a minute, is it really worth the risk involved,” Budd said. “(The risk) of a kid being hit, injured or killed. All of the sudden, the 30 seconds or minute is pretty insignificant.”
For the Silver Creek Schools Corporation these patrols are helpful in all areas of the district, including the heavily traveled roads of State Road 60 and Highway 31.
“We’ve had less instances where the public are passing the school buses because the presence has been known and the police officers have been following behind,” said Director of Transportation for Silver Creek Karie Kahafer. “I believe we’ve seen quite a bit of difference.”
She said the bus drivers are happy with the presence of officers as well.
Kahafer said there’s one very important thing drivers should remember when they’re near a school bus.
“Never pass a bus on the right side, no matter what the circumstances are,” she said. “We have people that will pass buses in the emergency lanes and that could be deadly for any child.”
