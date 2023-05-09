MADISON – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two individuals from Madison who are suspected of being involved in several local burglaries and thefts.
In a news release issued Monday, CCSO asked for helping locating Kayla Luellen and Scotty “Jordan” Binion, both of Madison. Anyone with information is asked to call the CCSO tip line at 812-280-2276, or email wharper@clarkcosheriff.com.
“We are asking for the public’s help in locating these individuals,” Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples said. “Any information you may have, no matter small, could help in our investigation.”
