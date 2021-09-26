CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.
The news of the death of Cprl. Wayne Nicholson was provided Sunday through a Facebook post by the sheriff's office. It does not state his cause of death, but says that his family has asked for their privacy during this time and that details of a small, private ceremony will be decided at a later time.
"We are forever indebted to your fatherhood, friendship and service to our community," it reads. "Until we meet again, we will continue to honor your legacy. Rest easy brother."
