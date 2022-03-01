CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Sheriff s Office recently provided AED (Automatic External Defibrillator) to all department patrol and school resource officers. AEDs were previously and still currently provided in each area of the Clark County Jail.
"Being able to provide life-saving medical devices in roaming police vehicles throughout Clark County is a great asset," said Chief Deputy Scottie Maples. "Clark County is a large county, and these devices can save a life when ever second matters."
An AED is a medical device that can check a person's heart rhythm and provide an electronic shock when needed. These devices are fully automated using voice prompts instructing the user of each step with clear and concise instructions. For every minute that passes without CPR or AED use the chances of survival decrease by 7-10 percent.
Each officer currently receives AED and CPR training within the department.
