OTISCO — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.
Chief Deputy Scottie Maples said the agency is looking for 47-year-old Billy Middleton, who's accused of shooting a woman in the leg multiple times after a verbal fight. He said it was a domestic situation.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Leon Prall Road in Otisco.
The suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen wearing both a camouflage t-shirt and hat. He was in blue jeans and had a beard.
Officials are still looking for Middleton and said he is considered a threat and should not be approached. Maples said Middleton is believed to have a firearm.
Due to the weather and terrain the department is using a drone to search and is being assisted by the Clark County Emergency Management Agency.
Anyone who spots Middletown should call 911 immediately and is warned to not approach him.
The victim is in stable condition and being treated for her injuries.
