JEFFERSONVILLE – Clark County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mary Miller has been selected as the National Institute of Jail Operations Supervisor of the Year.
According to a news release issued by CCSO, the “prestigious accolade recognizes Sergeant Miller’s exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and outstanding contributions to the field of corrections.”
Miller was selected from a pool of candidates from across the country. While working for the sheriff’s office, Miller “has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence in her role, ensuring the safety and efficiency of Clark County Sheriff’s Office operations,” CCSO officials stated in the news release.
“Her exemplary leadership has set a high standard of professionalism, making her a role model for all members of the department.”
Miller will be honored in French Lick on Oct. 26 during the Jail Operations JailCon conference.
Miller has worked for the sheriff’s office for four years after serving 19 years with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. In 2022, she was awarded Corrections Officer of the Year.
“Sergeant Miller’s dedication and contributions exemplify the values of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office,” Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples said. “We are fortunate to have her as a member of our team, and to have her recognized on a national level shows her true value.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.